CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another successful year for the Driscoll Children's Hospital Fiesta de los Ninos program held in January.

The hospital announced Wednesday they were able to raise $840,000 at the one-night event.

Over 1,500 people came out to see the entertainer, Josh Abbott Band. 100- percent of the proceeds will go to the hospital's heart program in 2020.

Driscoll Children's Hospital plans to buy new high tech equipment to keep up with advancements in medicine.

