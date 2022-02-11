Fifth annual You Matter Feast seeks to spread the joy of giving

Residents can volunteer for the event as well as provide food donations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fifth annual You Matter Feast is just around the corner, with the goal being to share the gift of giving with others.

This year the Pursuit City Church is aiming to feed more people than last year.

"We started out feeding about 250 people the very first year and it just doubled from there," said Pursuit Outreach Coordinator Ashlee Foreman. "The next year, 500 and it just kept going up. Last year, we fed about 1,000 people which was incredible. This year, we're trying to feed 1,200 people."

The event will be on Nov. 12, starting at 11 a.m. at both Pursuit and Break Through Church. For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

