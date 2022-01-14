Fifth-grader shares excitement competing in Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

Hank Herman has been showing animals for about three years, and still finds the same amount of fulfilment and joy from when he first started.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents from all over are still enjoying plenty of events at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

And it's not just older kids getting into the fun, one fifth grader showed the community just how important the livestock show is to the Coastal Bend.

"I love getting to raise them," Herman said. "I love getting to see them grow up, I love learning how to feed them and show them stuff."

Congratulations to Herman and all those who competed, as well as the parents who supported their children in their endeavors.

