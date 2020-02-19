CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A late night party between relatives ended with tempers flaring and two people sent to the hospital.

The fight happened at a home on Niagara Street at the Crosstown Expressway just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the family was partying when a 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old man got into an argument. That's when the 35-year-old, who has not been identified, grabbed a weapon and stabbed the 19-year-old in the shoulder.

The victim was sent to an area hospital.

A woman at the party tried to break up the fight was also sent to the hospital after she was punched in the head. Both are expected to be okay.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: