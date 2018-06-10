Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — A man was sent to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital Friday night after a fight between him and a family member led to a stabbing on the west side of Corpus Christi.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. at a home on Mac Arthur Street near Roslyn Street. The suspect went into the house demanding keys to a car when he got into an argument with a 79-year old woman inside. Police say that is when another man tried to break up the fight, getting stabbed in the arm in the process.

The 35-year old suspect, who has not been identified, then pushed the elderly woman to the ground before taking the keys and running off in the car. But he didn't get too far, police were able to track him down and pull him over.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, injury to an elderly person, and aggravated robbery. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman is expected to be ok.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII