CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department introduced the social media community to their bike team Wednesday with some Hollywood flair.

In a video produced by "Crime Reduction Studios," the CCPD bike team is highlighted in epic fashion featuring theme music, cinematic cuts and even action scenes! Bike team members Durbin, also known as Bullet, Thurman, also known as The Brain, Wicks, also known as Wheelie King, and Lerma, also known as Crash, even perform their own stunts!

Their video quickly began gathering positive reactions on Facebook, with comments praising them for the fun video and even their "Starsky and Hutch vibe." A clever promotion campaign or the next blockbuster crime show? See it for yourself here:

This isn't the CCPD's first rodeo when it comes to having fun with their social media presence.

In March of 2018 they produced a video introducing their mascot, Officer Blue, who replaced McGruff the Crime Dog. Even CCPD Chief Mike Markle got involved!

