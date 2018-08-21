Corpus Christi — The filing deadline to run for mayor and city council was 5 pm. Monday and 30 candidates made their intentions known.

Here are a list of candidates for mayor and City Council

Mayoral Candidates

  • Joe McComb
  • Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa
  • Aislynn Campbell
  • Michael Hall
  • Dan McQueen

At-Large Candidates

  • Rudy Garza Jr.
  • Michael Hunter
  • Brandey Batey
  • Kaylynn Paxson
  • David Boatright
  • John Garcia
  • Paulette Guajardo

District 1 Candidates

  • Joy Miller
  • Everett Roy
  • Julian Firo

District 2 Candidates

  • Sylvia Campos
  • Ben Molina
  • R. J. Torres
  • James (T.C.) Chadden

District 3 Candidates

  • Margareta Fratila
  • Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez
  • Roland Barrera
  • Roland A. Gaona
  • Eric Cantu

District 4 Candidates

  • Greg Smith
  • Richard Diaz

District 5 Candidates

  • Paul Thurman
  • Eric Rodriguez
  • Gil Hernandez
  • Carlos Torres

In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.

