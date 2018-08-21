Corpus Christi — The filing deadline to run for mayor and city council was 5 pm. Monday and 30 candidates made their intentions known.
Here are a list of candidates for mayor and City Council
Mayoral Candidates
- Joe McComb
- Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa
- Aislynn Campbell
- Michael Hall
- Dan McQueen
At-Large Candidates
- Rudy Garza Jr.
- Michael Hunter
- Brandey Batey
- Kaylynn Paxson
- David Boatright
- John Garcia
- Paulette Guajardo
District 1 Candidates
- Joy Miller
- Everett Roy
- Julian Firo
District 2 Candidates
- Sylvia Campos
- Ben Molina
- R. J. Torres
- James (T.C.) Chadden
District 3 Candidates
- Margareta Fratila
- Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez
- Roland Barrera
- Roland A. Gaona
- Eric Cantu
District 4 Candidates
- Greg Smith
- Richard Diaz
District 5 Candidates
- Paul Thurman
- Eric Rodriguez
- Gil Hernandez
- Carlos Torres
In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.
