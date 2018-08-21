Corpus Christi — The filing deadline to run for mayor and city council was 5 pm. Monday and 30 candidates made their intentions known.

Here are a list of candidates for mayor and City Council

Mayoral Candidates

Joe McComb

Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa

Aislynn Campbell

Michael Hall

Dan McQueen

At-Large Candidates

Rudy Garza Jr.

Michael Hunter

Brandey Batey

Kaylynn Paxson

David Boatright

John Garcia

Paulette Guajardo

District 1 Candidates

Joy Miller

Everett Roy

Julian Firo

District 2 Candidates

Sylvia Campos

Ben Molina

R. J. Torres

James (T.C.) Chadden

District 3 Candidates

Margareta Fratila

Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez

Roland Barrera

Roland A. Gaona

Eric Cantu

District 4 Candidates

Greg Smith

Richard Diaz

District 5 Candidates

Paul Thurman

Eric Rodriguez

Gil Hernandez

Carlos Torres

In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII