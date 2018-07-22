CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — If you're interested in running for a place in city council, the time is coming up to do so.

The filing period for the city election begins Monday for mayor and three-at-large and five district council member positions will continue until next month.

The election will take place Tuesday, November 6th.

Candidate information and requirements can be found at www.cctexas.com under 2018 Election Central.

You can also call (361) 826-3105 for more information.

