Corpus Christi (KIII news) — If you want to make a difference in the City of Corpus Christi, now is the time to apply to get your name on the ballot for City elections.

This November the mayor's seat along with three at-large and five district councilmember positions will be up for grabs.

The filing period for Corpus Christi residents interested in running begins Monday, July 23, and continues through Aug. 20. Candidate information including an application form and the requirements for filing are available at the City Secretary's website.

