CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The filing period to reserve your spot on the upcoming the City of Corpus Christi Regular Election ballot began Monday.

The mayor's seat along with three at-large and five district city council seats are up for grabs on election day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 6. If you want to file, you have until Aug. 20 to do so.

You can pick up your candidate packet at the City Secretary's Office or check it out here.

For more information, visit the City's website or call 361-826-3105.

