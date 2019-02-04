CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have finally arrested the last suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies on the city's westside.

Police said 18-year-old Lucas Martinez and four other people were the masterminds of two robberies that eventually led to an officer-involved shooting that left an innocent man hospitalized.

The first robbery happened early Tuesday morning of last week at the K-Store on Mohawk and Huron. Police said Martinez and the group of robbers then held up the clerk at the Hi-Ho convenience store just hours later.

It was Monday when police went to a home in the 2400 block of Milo and found Martinez. He has now been charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $75,000 bond.