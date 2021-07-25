Finally Friday: Your weekend event guide for the Coastal Bend

Need something to do this July 23rd -25th weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is finally Friday, and we have a weekend full of events coming up in the Coastal Bend.

Friday, July 23

Take the family to Cole Park to watch a free movie under the stars at sunset on Friday. The movie this weekend? Dora & the Lost City of Gold (PG).

Because everyone needs some live music in their life! Some of the best bands Austin has to offer (Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and High Desert Queen) will join Corpus' own Conscientious and The Southern Revival at the Black Monk Tavern.

If metal isn't your thing, check out William Clark Green at Brewster Street Icehouse Friday at 9 p.m.

Surround yourself with soothing Jazz music at Bella Luna Downtown on Friday.

There is no shortage of live music this weekend. Wings Over Society will perform at BUS on Friday.

Shop for good in recognition of Water Safety Awareness month. Join us in-store Friday, July 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Kendra Scott La Palmera and when you mention YMCA at checkout, 20% of your purchase will go toward programs and swim lessons that create strong swimmers & confident kids! Can't make it in-store? Visit KendraScott.com 7/23-7/24 and enter code GIVEBACK-AFQIU at checkout to have 20% of your purchase go back to YMCA of the Coastal Bend.

Mention The YMCA on July 23rd at P.F. Chang's and receive 25% off entire meal!

Steve Trevino is coming home to Corpus Christi for two nights of shows at Mesquite St. Comedy Club.

Saturday, July 24

An experience you will never forget. Watch baby sea turtles make their way to the Gulf of Mexico for the first time Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m.

The Hi-Fairnessee Girls Club Car wash

Hi-Fairnessee Girls Club is the oldest Hispanic high school girls club in the country. Formed in 1931 by a group of coed students at Corpus Christi High School (which is now Roy Miller High School), to provide social events for Hispanic high school graduates, the group has become an all-girls club focused on volunteerism and community service.

Join us July 24th, and kick off your your mid summer with us at our upcoming Paleta Pachanga! Loca for Local™ is a one stop shop to buy from amazing and unique vendors, while supporting the dream of small businesses!

KID Friendly & DOG Friendly, so bring the familia!

Fun Paleta Photo Op to snag those pics!

Complimentary Loca for Local tote bags for first 100 people!

Music provided by DJ Weasel

Face painting by the talented Monica Marie Garcia

Jon Wolfe w/ Jake Worthington & Triston Marez at Concrete Street has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Hey y'all, we regret to inform you that Jon Wolfe has tested positive for COVID-19. We were really looking forward to... Posted by Jon Wolfe on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Come Show off your beautiful hot rods or cook you best chili and let’s have some fun!! 10506 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Come shop with us at the 10th annual Sandollar Summer Market at the Aransas Pass Civic Center (700 W. Wheeler ~ Aransas Pass), July 24-25, 2021. Show hours are Sat. 10-5 and Sun. 10-4. Our vendors will be bringing the best in clothing, gifts, jewelry, accessories, gourmet food, Texas handmade, holiday and home decor, and so much more! Admission is $5 or $4 with your non-perishable food donation to the food pantry. Admission is good for both days and kids 12 and under are FREE! We'll have hourly door prizes and lots of FREE parking. Call 888-225-3427 today for more info!

Sunday

Mark Your Calendars...Wedding Fair Events is BACK in the Coastal Bend! You've been waiting! You're ready, we're ready, and NOW IT'S HERE! Your one-stop shopping place for planning your dream wedding! Fashions, photography, venues, caterers, cakes, dj's, valuable prizes, and more! Limited booth spaces are available on a first-come, first serve basis.

NOTE: Facebook says events are free when they are not. Admission for this event is $14.00. Reserve your tickets online and pay at the show.

For more information visit www.weddingfairevents.com.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY

The misadventures of enterprising Consuelo and her pushy neighbor, Licha, provoke laughter reminiscent of the “I Love Lucy” sitcoms of yesteryear. An upcoming convention inspires Consuelo to convert her home into Casa Rio Bed & Breakfast, and she soon discovers that the pursuit of the American dream is not as easy as she thought.

Runs: May 28-July 25, 2021

Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

$20 per ticket

Call (361) 851-9700 or visit auroraartstheatre.com to get your tickets.

Stay safe, cool and hydrated, South Texas!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.