Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs have come up with a way to help Texans experiencing housing challenges because of the spread of COVID-19.

Texas will now provide home tenant-based rental assistance, and these funds are made possible by a series of waivers recently authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD waivers will allow a portion of the TDHCA's funds to be used for helping families and individuals with up to 100% of the cost of rent, security deposit payments, and utility bills for those affected by the loss of income because of COVID-19.

Those needing assistance should visit "Help for Texans" to search for rental assistance providers. You can find that link here.