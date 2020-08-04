CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the community outreach programs run by Texas A&M is trying to help those with reduced incomes buy their medication.

"In Nueces County alone we serve about 600 to 700 individuals that are uninsured or limited insurance," Sandra Garcia with the Coastal Bend Health Education Program said.

"Because of COVID-19, a lot of people are losing their jobs, getting laid off and therefore they're not going to have money to afford their medications," Garcia said. "With our program we're able to get them the assistance through pharmaceutical company patient assistance programs.'

There are some requirements including identification, proof of income and a prescribing doctor. Garcia says the program can help people who are under insured or have high co-pays and deductibles.

"Insulin alone, a one month supply could cost you a $1K per month and most individuals can't afford that so we want to make sure that we can help them get their medications," Garcia said.

Garcia says the program has been around for 15 years and covers 27 counties from Houston to the valley. It currently has more than 5,000 clients. Garcia says they understand how skipping your meds can be tempting if you don't have the money. "We know the cost of medications is quite high and sometimes people have to make the choice, do I buy my groceries or get my medication?"

The Corpus Christi location to apply is at the Amistad Community Health Center located at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd. 361-886-3014

