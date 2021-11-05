Assistance for residents facing evictions in Corpus Christi

If you’re having financial difficulties during the pandemic, make a simple phone call to the city to see if you qualify for help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is still working to provide funding to house the homeless and folks facing eviction.

"The important part is there’s money available today," Assistant Director Jennifer Buxton with the City of Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services said.

"If you were behind on your rent, behind on utilities, were behind on your mortgage ,there is money that can help you today if you’re below 80% of the area median income and we are about to get more assistance soon.”



Buxton oversees the grant monitoring division for Housing and Urban Development funds, as well as the homeless effort. Those federal HUD dollars are being doled out by Hope House and the Salvation Army.

Now, the program has been expanded to try and help even more people who are eligible.

"Depending on the funding source, some people qualify for some funding but yet, not others," Buxton said.



Buxton also points out that the city can help you if you are facing eviction.

"We’re also able to take referrals from the JP’s as someone is in their court room facing evection," Buxton said.

"The JP’s can call over to either the city or the state and say that,' I have somebody right now but if they don’t get assistance they’re going to lose their home.' We were then able to process that application as fast as possible and we stop the eviction at that point.”



The main point that the city wants to drive home is that if you’re having financial difficulties during this pandemic, make a simple phone call to the city to see if you qualify for help.

The best number to call is (361) 826-3010 and tell them you are interested in the rental assistance program.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.