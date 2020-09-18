Searching for a job in the Coastal Bend?

Officials with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said their main purpose is to bridge the gap between unemployment and employment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While employment is steadily going up after being at an all time low this year, there are still people in the Coastal Bend who are looking for work.

Officials with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said their main purpose is to bridge the gap between unemployment and employment.

Due to COVID-19 -- WSCB said they've had to operate a bit differently by going virtual.

Many of the in-person consultations and trainings have shifted online. They are still open Monday through Friday via call, text or email.

They also provide in-person help, but by appointment only.

"Let's just say, for instance, someone may need the resources, may need to have access to a computer, first move, give us a call," Monika De La Garza with WSCB said.