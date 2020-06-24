Find out where you can find free food distribution in the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas

Here is a list of food distribution sites located in the Coastal Bend area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Without a doubt, the economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, affecting thousands of Texans.



According to Texas officials, more than 2.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since the month of March.



Texas Workforce Commission also reports that over 230,000 people have applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.



Local churches, school districts, and food banks have started pop-up distribution sites all across the City of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas to help the community in this time of need.

3News has compiled a list of free food distribution sites for you and they are listed below:



Church Unlimited (Westside location) says their food distribution hours have changed. Their hours are now Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coastal Bend Food Bank has fresh-produce distribution pop-up sites, so check their website or Facebook page for future dates and times. Their latest pop-up site will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m., located at 902 Navigation Circle in Rockport, Texas.



Coastal Bend Food Bank also offers a Senior/ Veteran Food Box Program. Learn how you can receive a food box delivered to you every month. All participants must be homebound, organizers say.



Casa de Dios is hosting a milk and food distribution pop-up site on Tuesday, June 24th, located at 902 Navigation Circle in Rockport, Texas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Casa de Dios hosts frequent milk and food distributions, so check their webpage for future dates.

Izzy's Food Pantry is available to TAMU-CC students by appointment only from 10 am - 4 pm, Monday - Friday. To set up an appointment or for more information, please contact 361-825-FOOD (3663) or foodpantry@tamucc.edu

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, located at 1322 Comanche St. in Corpus Christi, Texas. They offer free food, social services, and financial help for rent, medications, and other emergency needs Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (361) 929-0987 for more information.

First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi offers a food pantry located at 3115 Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas. They provide drive-thru style food distributions on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



