Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Blood Center wants to remind residents that anyone can be a hero by donating blood, and there's a drive Saturday for you to do just that.

The Blood Center is hosting their second annual Find the Hero in You Blood Drive at Cavenders Boot City, just down the road from our Kiii-TV studios. It takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said blood donations are short this time of year, especially as a lot of donors head out of town for the holidays. The Blood Center is in critical need for additional blood supply.

