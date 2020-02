CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Love is in the air at Nueces County Animal Services. They are hosting their first-ever Valentine's week-long Adopt-a-thon in Robstown.

Residents can help an adorable dog or cute kitten find a loving home.

The event includes reduced adoption fees, spay and neuter voucher, a free dog obedience class with every adoption, and prize drawings like a dinner for two or a wine and chocolate gift basket.

