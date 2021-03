The flames broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Redmond and Flour Bluff Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire in the Flour Bluff area.

The flames broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Redmond and Flour Bluff Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 3News for the latest.

