Major fire at Bent Tree gated community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are currently on the scene of the Bent Tree subdivision on the city's southside putting out a house fire that broke out on Thursday evening.
Details are limited. At this time, it's unsure what caused the fire to start.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
Fire breaks out at Bent Tree subdivision
