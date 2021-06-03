x
Major fire at Bent Tree gated community

Corpus Christi firefighters are currently on the scene on the city's southside, working to put the fire out.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are currently on the scene of the Bent Tree subdivision on the city's southside putting out a house fire that broke out on Thursday evening.

Details are limited. At this time, it's unsure what caused the fire to start. 

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

Fire breaks out at Bent Tree subdivision

