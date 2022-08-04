2 firefighters injured, 65 residents displaced in 5-alarm fire at Dallas senior living facility, officials say

Investigators believe the fire began in a unit on the second floor, but they are still working to determine exactly how, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The property was previously called Lakeland Hills Senior Living Facility and is now called Serenity Apartments. The name has been updated in this article.

Two Dallas firefighters have been taken to the hospital and 65 residents have been displaced, as crews battled a five-alarm fire at a senior living facility Thursday evening, officials say.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) crews responded to call for an "automatic fire alarm" at the Serenity Apartments in the 3300 block of Dilido Road on the city's northeast side.

When crews arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building and then immediately upgraded the response to a working second-alarm fire. A short time later, the blaze was again upgraded to a four-alarm fire, which means about 100 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. By 8:20 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a fifth alarm, in which approximately 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

DFR said the two firefighters that were transported to a local hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK. One firefighter had burns on both arms and bruising. The second had lower lumbar pain he was being checked for.

Sources told WFAA the two firefighters were on a balcony that collapsed. One firefighter was caught underneath rubble, but couldn’t move and help himself. The second injured firefighter couldn’t get to him, but two other firefighters got them out and saved them.

There were no reports of any residents being injured. The property manager told WFAA that the residents were evacuated and being taken to a Red Cross shelter, or leaving with family members.

On Friday morning, DFR said all 65 residents of the senior living facility were evacuated and accounted for. DFR said four dozen residents were taken by DART bus to the Samuel Grand Recreation Center.

DFR added that property management, in conjunction with the Dallas Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, were working to determine living arrangements going forward. Kroger was on site with a team of pharmacists who ensured all resident prescription needs were met, according to DFR.

On Friday morning, the building -- severely damaged by the fire -- was being torn.

DFR officials told WFAA the fire was caused by improperly disposing a cigarette on the second floor balcony.

