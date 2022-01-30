Fire at furniture store draws a dozen departments to Beeville

Sunday morning, just before noon, fire and rescue crews responded to a blaze at the Mattress Depot. Fighting it back took a herculean effort.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday morning scores of fire departments answered the call in Beeville, battling back a massive structure fire.

Just before noon, Jan. 30th, fire and rescue crews were called out to the Mattress Depot on North Saint Mary's street. Heavy smoke and flames already filled the building.

It took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control, and the fire was severe enough that the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department decided to call for backup.

In the end not just one or two, but 12 departments responded. That list included Refugio County, Live Oak, and even the City of Portland's fire departments.

Ryan Garza, director of emergency management for Bee County, says even though this was a fire at a business, people everywhere need to be careful.

"Take the appropriate precautions," Garza said, "It's getting cold & dry. We need to make those preparations to be safe; don't use space heaters daisy chained into multiple outlets, stuff like that."

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Garza says the Commissioners Court will be meeting on Monday to discuss the dry conditions in Bee County. At this time, a burn ban is still on the table.

Stay with us here at 3News for more information.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.