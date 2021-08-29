Crews put out fire at Gulf Coast Paper Company Warehouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called out to the Gulf Coast Paper Company Warehouse around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after several reports made to 911.
Fire crews saw smoke coming from the building when they arrived at the scene and quickly made their way inside.
“With this being a paper company with a fire of that magnitude certainly the lead time between fire and smoke it certainly could've gotten a whole lot worse there's a lot of fire load inside and the sprinkler system certainly saved the day today," said Battalion Chief David Saenz.
The building has some water and fire damage, and officials say they will be investigating the actual cause of that blaze.