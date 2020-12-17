Corpus Christi Fire Department rushes to put out fire at Hamlin Middle School overnight

A fire alarm at the school went off around 4:30 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire broke out at Hamlin Middle School early this morning.

A fire alarm went off around 4:30 a.m. at the school and fire crews rushed to the campus. Firefighters found an active fire in one of the rooms.

The fire was put out in ten minutes by CCFD crews. The room suffered some smoke and water damage.

Officials say the building is safe to be used. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

