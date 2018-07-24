Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Firefighters were called out Monday night to put out a fire at a reputable Corpus Christi flower shop on South Staples.

Flames began just before 6 p.m. pm at the side of the Blossom Shop.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames before they spread to any of the surrounding stores in the shopping center.

Ambulances were also called to the scene for the sake of firefighters who were worked to put out the flames with a heat index in the triple digits.

"With the high heat index today we're always worried about heat exhaustion, so we want to have those resources available as soon as we go on scene," said Daniel Valdez, Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Luckily, no one was injured while putting out the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII