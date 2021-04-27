x
Rockport: Fire causes major damages to Ngo's Dine In

The fire took place at the Live Oak Plaza, which is located on Business 35 between Traylor and Henderson.
Credit: Rockport Volunteer Fire Department

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department has launched an investigation into the fire at Ngo's Dine In. Officials with Rockport PD said the fire started at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It caused major damages to the restaurant and a nearby hair styling business, but thankfully no one was injured, officials said. 

It happened at the Live Oak Plaza, which is located on Business 35 between Traylor and Henderson.


“At this time, the site has been sealed up to allow for proper examination," Chief Greg Stevens with Rockport PD said. "The State Fire Marshall will take over upon their arrival on Wednesday.”

Credit: Rockport Volunteer Fire Department

