x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Pier 77 of Fulton damaged by fire

The family-owned restaurant had only been open for a few months.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A fire has destroyed parts of a family-owned seafood restaurant in Fulton. It's one that had only been open for a few months.

Fire crews from Fulton, Rockport and Lamar were called out to Pier 77 of Fulton just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. They arrived to find flames shooting from the back of the building.

Although firefighters tried to keep the fire contained to that area, the heat was so intense that much of the building was destroyed.

In addition, there was a significant amount of damage to some storage units located directly behind the restaurant. At this point, no cause for the fire has been determined.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with damage costs. 

Pier 77 of Fulton damaged by overnight fire

1 / 3
3News

RELATED: Fire at the Knights Inn Corpus Christi at North Beach sends one person to the hospital

RELATED: Family loses everything after fire in Ricardo destroys two homes, several vehicles

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: