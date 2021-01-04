Pier 77 of Fulton damaged by fire

The family-owned restaurant had only been open for a few months.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A fire has destroyed parts of a family-owned seafood restaurant in Fulton. It's one that had only been open for a few months.

Fire crews from Fulton, Rockport and Lamar were called out to Pier 77 of Fulton just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. They arrived to find flames shooting from the back of the building.

Although firefighters tried to keep the fire contained to that area, the heat was so intense that much of the building was destroyed.

In addition, there was a significant amount of damage to some storage units located directly behind the restaurant. At this point, no cause for the fire has been determined.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with damage costs.

