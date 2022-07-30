Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night.

Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.

No one was injured while fighting the fire, officials said.

"Gregory Fire Department, big hats off to them," Vance "Bubba" Dawson, President of CEO of Dawson Recycling, said. "Portland Department, Ingleside, Odem, Rockport, Taft... I hope I'm not forgetting anybody else that's out there, but to the the LEOs-- big hats off to them."

The fire did not stop operations at the recycling company this morning as they were back open at 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

