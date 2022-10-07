Unit catches fire at Weber Square apartment complex

One resident has been displaced and evacuated for the time being, and any other apartments that were affected only sustained some water damage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to Weber Square Apartments around 7 p.m., Sunday evening, after a unit caught fire.

Battalion Chief David Saenz told 3NEWS that upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke at the complex, but they were able to put it out quickly with no injuries reported.



