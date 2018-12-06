Corpus Christi firefighters were busy Tuesday morning battling a fire at a vacant building on Sam Rankin, near Antelope.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 3 a.m., causing the roof of the structure to cave in. It took just over 20 minutes for firefighters to put out the flames, and after that they had to remain in order to put out hot spots.

Firefighters said before they were able to put out the fire, it reached a live electricity pole. American Electric Power Texas was called to the scene to review the damages.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.

