CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched Thursday morning to a fire at the Buccaneer Trailer Park off Up River Road.

According to firefighters, the owner of the residence was not home at the time. It did not take them long to put out the fire, and firefighters are still trying to reach the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 KIII