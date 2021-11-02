Fire breaks out at Corpus Christi Marina, knocks out power for nearby customers

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, about 60 customers were still without power. They were told just wait a little longer as crews finished repairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the Corpus Christi Marina Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out on one of the Bayfront T-Heads.

It happened just before noon. Officials with American Electric Power Texas said an electrical transformer on the Peoples Street T-Head caught fire, but the flames were contained quickly.

Power was knocked out for about 300 nearby AEP Texas customers, but for most, it was restored shortly after the fire was put out.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, about 60 customers were still without power. They were told just wait a little longer as crews finished repairs.

