Fire breaks out at Corpus Christi mayoral candidate's home of Election Day morning, multiple agencies investigating

The home belonged to Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate John Medina.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire at the home of a Corpus Christi mayoral candidate sparked in the early hours of Election Day is being investigated by multiple agencies, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha.

The home belonged to Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate John Medina, who told 3News that he is now displaced because of the fire.

Medina said it was around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when a neighbor called to tell him about the fire. Thankfully he wasn't home at the time, and neither were his wife or child.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, state fire marshal and CCFD are all investigating the fire. They said they are looking at all available evidence, possibly including surveillance video, to determine a cause.

Medina said the home, where he's live since 2003, did receive some damage. He said he will not be campaigning this Election Day.

3News reached out to investigators for more details and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

