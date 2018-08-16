CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is blocking off sections of downtown around the 200 block of South Chaparral Street after fire broke out at a downtown apartment complex. That's near South Water Street and Kinney Street.

The intersection of Chaparral and Kinney was closed off while crews battled the flames. The call for the fire came in around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 201 South Chaparral Street.

When fire fighters got to the scene they found heavy smoke pouring from the building. It took crews about 30 minutes to get a control time on the fire. Crews are busy cleaning up the scene.

Expect delays and find an alternate route if you are traveling in the area.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII