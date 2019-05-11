CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A resident in Corpus Christi's northside lost their home to a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out at a home near Palm and Hulbirt streets. No one was home at the time.

Once they arrived at the scene, firefighters said they determined the fire was coming from a bedroom and traveled to the attic. Although an official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, fire officials said in many cases these fires are caused by overheating electronics.

