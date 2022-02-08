Fire breaks out at hotel in Bishop, one person being treated for smoke inhalation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

BISHOP, Texas — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire at a hotel in Bishop, Texas, some time before noon Tuesday.

According to the Bishop Police Department, the fire broke out at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel in the 700 block of Highway 77. Several area fire departments were called to fight the blaze.

At this time, police said one person is being treated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement agencies including Bishop police, the Nueces County Sheriff's Department and Nueces County District Attorney's Crime Investigation Unit, are on the scene to assist firefighters.

Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

