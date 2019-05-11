CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flames broke out at a popular thai food restaurant during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to the BKK thai kitchen and bar in the Lamar Park Shopping Center to investigate reports of smoke. The call came in around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday of smoke pouring from the business.

RELATED: Local restaurant reacts to Governor Abbott's alcohol delivery law

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw the smoke and had to track down the flames. The fire was contained to a storage room in the back of the restaurant. Fire officials say a ceiling sprinkler system helped to contain the fire to the area and ultimately helped firefighters put out the flames.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to try and determine a cause.

Some neighboring stores did have smoke damage. There is no word when the restaurant will open back up.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: