CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi Fire Fighters were busy early Tuesday morning after a southside warehouse caught fire. The flames broke out around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday along the 7500 block of Bay Drive near Yorktown and Rodd Field.

When crews got to the scene, the fire was burning out of control and spreading to a nearby residence. There was a man home at the time of the fire, he was able to go in and get his dogs and some belongings.

Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser with the Corpus Christi Fire Department says it took them about 30 minutes to get control of the fire.

"Fire fighters did an absolutely outstanding job of knocking it down, limiting the majority of the damage to the commercial structure and saving the residence," said DeVisser.

It took thousands of gallons of water to fight back the flames, those flames did cause a significant amount of damage to the patio of the home. Fire officials say despite the heavy flames, there were no major injuries except for some fire fighters that suffered from heat exhaustion.

"We had a couple of fire fighters that were checked out here on scene for heat exhaustion. All of them are doing okay and returned home," said DeVisser.

DeVisser says the next step will be to determine a cause of the fire, "these fires that burn so hot, that's a difficult job, but the investigators have a significant amount of training to be able to try and determine what that cause was."

The warehouse belongs to a company that deals in fiberglass services and products.

