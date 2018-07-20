CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning at a storage facility in the 3900 block of South Port Avenue.

It broke out just before 10 a.m. Friday at A Better Place Storage. Multiple units were affected.

3News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

