CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a fire at the Knight's Inn on North Beach just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in an unoccupied room at the Knight's Inn. A CCFD battalion chief told 3News the tenant had already checked out and left the room when the fire started, and they are not sure if the fire was set intentionally or not.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the bed of the room and melted some items on the wall. The fire was put out quickly.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: