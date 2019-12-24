BISHOP, Texas — Investigators with the Bishop Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that left the Bishop Junior High School's roof damaged.

Fire crews from the Kleberg, Annaville, Bishop, Robstown and Nueces County fire departments responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the fire originated from the roof near the entrance of the auditorium.

Thankfully, the fire caused little damage to the building itself. The auditorium was filled with smoke, but it was not damaged.

Bishop Independent School District Superintendent Christina Gutierrez said she was called out to survey the damage. She said the roof was already under construction when the fire broke out.

"We have the roof top being worked on right now, and I'm not sure if it's related to that but in the area where they have been working on, there was some sort of little hot spot that it engulfed in flames," Gutierrez said.

Crews said the only destruction was to a custodial room beneath the fire. An official cause of the fire is unknown.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: