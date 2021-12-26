Fire Chief says hotter than normal winter is cause for caution

"If it stays this hot and dry, with the grass continuing to grow waist deep in some areas, it could be a very tough brush season for us," Fire Chief Dale Scott said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays this year called for some flip-flops, shorts, and a t-shirt. And even though we're in South Texas, it's still unusually hot.

"It's a lot warmer so we're expecting a lot more people to be out, and we know that we're going to have problem areas such as the sand dunes on Padre Island or large fields near homes," said Fire Chief Dale Scott of ESD #2.

With more people out, Chief Scott said, they've been busy.

"We ran three boat calls yesterday afternoon and last night. 'Does that typically happen on Christmas Day?' Not normally. Two of the boats had gotten stranded, so Sea Tow took care of them," Chief Scott added.

2022 is just days away, so ESD #2 added hands on deck to help with more calls if they come in.

"We get busier and then other agencies get busier," said Scott, "so we try assist other agencies and they try to assist us as well. We will bring off duty crews and try to pre stage vehicles in problematic areas."

Accidents happen all the time, but unfortunately, when it comes to fireworks, sometimes they can be fatal.

"Last one I remember was actually a firework that somebody actually physically shot at the other person that hit him in the face so please don't shoot fireworks at each other," said Scott.

This activity could be a preview to a long year.

"If it stays this hot and dry, with the grass continuing to grow waist deep in some areas, it could be a very tough brush season for us," he added.

Before heading to the firework stand, check and see if you can pop fireworks in your area. Also, fireworks are not allowed within the Corpus Christi city limits.

