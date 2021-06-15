Fire crews battle brush fire in Sinton

No one was injured and no structural damage was reported, officials said.

SINTON, Texas — Fire crews from Sinton, Taft and Odem spent part of Tuesday afternoon keeping a brush fire from spreading to nearby homes.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is under control and no damage or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out on County Road 1172 and S. Pirate St. in Sinton Monday afternoon as the result of an outdoor burn by a citizen that got out of control, officials said.

Fire crews from Sinton, Odem and Taft are battling a brush fire on CR 1172 and S. Pirate in Sinton. Posted by KIII 3 News on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.