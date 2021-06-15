Fire crews battle brush fire in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — Fire crews from Sinton, Taft and Odem spent part of Tuesday afternoon keeping a brush fire from spreading to nearby homes.
As of 4 p.m., the fire is under control and no damage or injuries were reported.
The fire broke out on County Road 1172 and S. Pirate St. in Sinton Monday afternoon as the result of an outdoor burn by a citizen that got out of control, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.