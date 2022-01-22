Fire crews battle brush fire just outside of city limits

Emergency services were quick to respond to a large brush fire off Park Road 22 early Saturday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early in the afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 22, Emergency Services District #2 responded to a large brush fire near city limits.

The fire, just off of Park Road 22, happened because conditions are ripe for burns. Even without power lies in the area, other sources like vehicles, welding, and even cigarette butts can spark a blaze.

"When the northern rolled in it lowered the relative humidity, as they get lower it becomes alot easier for brush fires to start. The last 3 days have been red flag warnings which mean high winds, dry conditions and possibilities for large brush fires." Said Fire Chief Dale Scott.

According to Chief Scott, they were fortunately able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The department reminds everyone to be extra mindful while conditions are in red flag status.

