CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Multiple fire stations are responded to a brush fire on the city's south side.

The fire is burned near the Oso Bridge headed west bound, towards the end of Paul Jones Drive.

Nearby residents said the flames moved aggressively fast but crews were able to extinguish the flames before it spread to nearby structures.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII