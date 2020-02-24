ROCKPORT, Texas — it was a close call near Rockport as firefighters worked to stop a grass fire from spreading to nearby buildings this morning.

In a Facebook post, officials say the Rockport Fire Department responded to a fire around 10:30 at FM 1069 and Cape Valero.

Shortly after, they found that flames were spreading quickly and nearby structures could be in danger.

So, they called in the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department to help.

After arriving, firefighters found that the fire was wide spread with limited access because of a number of trenches and a pond in the field.

With help from Lamar, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside firefighters, extra brush trucks and tankers for water were brought in.

After three hours, the fire was finally under control with no damage to property.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: