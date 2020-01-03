CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews in Flour Bluff battled a raging blaze on Saturday night that engulfed a home.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. last night in reference to a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene at the corner of Jester and Anchor Street, they found a house completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters got the fire under control within fifteen minutes, and fortunately, officials say the woman who lived there was not at home at the time.

The homeowner was in the middle of moving, however, the home and everything inside is reported to be a complete loss.

When it comes to fire safety, Batallion Chief Jim Devisser stresses the importance of smoke alarms.

"If everybody had a smoke alarm you'd see a lot fewer fire deaths across the nation and in Corpus here. They just give you so much more time. You're able to get out way ahead of time before it gets so bad that you can't get out," said Batallion Chief Jim Devisser.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.

