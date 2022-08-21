Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze

Officials said more than 125 acres were affected and the fire was officially out around 4:30 a.m., Sunday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35.

Officials said more than 125 acres were affected and the fire was officially out around 4:30 a.m., Sunday morning.

"We had fire departments from all over the place from this area. We had Odem, Sinton, Taft, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside that responded," San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told 3NEWS.

Fire Crews from all over the Coastal Bend were hard at work all day and all night, Saturday.

"Our units were on the scene pretty quick and they stayed there throughout the night. I had two deputies that are also fire fighters who were out there all night," Rivera added.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

