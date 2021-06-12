Fire crews contain flames, save home in Flour Bluff

The home did end up with some smoke damage and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews are being credited with saving a house from going up in flames in Flour Bluff Saturday.

The fire started in the garage of a home on Crosbill around 1:00 p.m.



The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Emergency Services District 2 were called to the scene. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the garage.



Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. However, the home did end up with some smoke damaged.

Firefighters say that while they do not yet know the cause there are some things for all homeowners to keep in mind.

“If you have gasoline or hazardous materials in your in your garage make sure you have proper ventilation. and if you have things plugged in in your garage that you don't need plugged in unplug those things. If those develop a problem and they go bad or faulty they can start a fire,” said Battalion Chief Robin McGill.

No one was hurt in that fire and it was spotted by some neighbors who immediately called 911.

